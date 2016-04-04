The Beckham Family Had the Most Epic Weekend in Los Angeles

The Beckhams left London behind this weekend to enjoy the Southern California sunshine, and it looks like they took full advantage of the beautiful weather.

David spent the first half of the weekend on a boys' camping trip in the Southern California desert, where he let loose. Riding motorcycles, sleeping in a teepee, and making roaring fires were only some of the fun the father-of-four got into. While Victoria and their kids weren't there, David's doting wife lived vicariously through him, posting a shot of her husband on his motorcycle. "How cool!!!!!! He even makes my marigolds look good! I can't even! Kisses from LA!" she wrote alongside the photo.

How cool !!!!!! He even makes my marigolds look good! I can't even! Kisses from LA X @davidbeckham X ❤️🙏🏻🇺🇸 X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 1, 2016 at 10:02pm PDT

Amazing sunset .... Sweet dreams 💤💤 😴😴 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 1, 2016 at 8:29pm PDT

#LazySkyRetreat 🏜 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 2, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Keeping warm on this cold but perfect night under the stars ⭐️⭐️ @derekwhite_ @haigclub by the fire 🔥 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 1, 2016 at 10:00pm PDT

Heading home 😎 @derekwhite_ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 2, 2016 at 8:16pm PDT

The family finished the weekend together, kicking off their Sunday with a hike in the Hollywood Hills. Victoria documented their uphill journey with a cute video, which David post on his Instagram account. In the clip, Victoria checks in to see how David and Harper are doing. The adorable duo responds by giving her two big thumbs up.

Sunday morning hike 🌞 A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 3, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

In the afternoon, David took his middle sons, Romeo and Cruz, to a Lakers game, where they met Floyd Mayweather, Jr. "Boys excited to meet the champ," Beckham posted with a star emoji.

Boys excited to meet the champ ⭐️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 3, 2016 at 9:43pm PDT

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, Victoria, and Harper spent the rest of their Sunday by the pool. "Fun day in the sunshine painting with @kenpaves X I love u baby girl X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X #proudmummy X," Victoria captioned a snap of Harper painting outside. Too cute.

Fun day in the sunshine painting with @kenpaves 🌞🙏🏻🇺🇸 X I love u baby girl X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X #proudmummy X A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 3, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

Needless to say, the Beckhams crushed their weekend in Los Angeles.