Bebe Rexha Launches a Fashion Collection and New Music—All Today

Bebe Rexha is a force to be reckoned with.

The 27-year-old singer and self-proclaimed "pop disruptor" has already amassed a following of millions on social media—who call themselves her "Rexhars"—and she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. The multitalented artist released an EP earlier this year called All Your Fault: Pt 1 before collabing with ex-One Direction member Louis Tomlinson on his first solo single, but that's not all she has in store for her fans this year.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Rexha is releasing a new EP called All Your Fault: Pt 2 today while simultaneously launching a fashion collection. On the same day.

The fashion collection is a collaboration between Rexha and the flash sale website Gilt, which helped her create an 11-piece bomber jacket line that will be available to purchase online on Friday starting at 12 ET. The jackets are inscribed with Rexha's lyrics, just in case you love her words so much you want to wear them.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

With so much going on, we think it's safe to say Bebe Rexha is a name you should get used to hearing. Read our interview with Rexha below, and browse through some of our favorite Bebe Rexha for Gilt pieces to see for yourself.

Looking at the collection and your Insta, it’s obvious that you’ve got great person style. Who's your style inspiration?

Honestly, I love stuff from the '90s—chunky heels, chokers, ripped or baggy jeans with a tight tank top. I loved Aaliyah, TLC, Gwen Stefani—it was such a sick time for grunge and hip-hop. It was all such a vibe that we’re starting to see come back again.

What motivated you to work with Gilt on this collection?

Gilt is known for launching different capsule collections for its members, so when I sat down with them and we spoke about my upcoming project, All Your Fault Pt: 2, and ideas on how to launch it in a bigger way, it was a natural fit that I think will really resonate with my fans.

How involved are you in the whole design process?

I’m very hands on. Gilt was a great partner and really helped create what I envisioned while also guiding me through the process. I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted for these jackets and wanted to use different fabrics and colors. We have a few different denim options, a satin option, a shearling style, sequins, multicolored furs, studs, leather fringe, crystal embellishments, and more, which I love!

What's your favorite piece?

I love the hand-airbrushed denim jacket with the album artwork from “The Way I Are” and the “Bad Bitch” distressed white denim jacket.

Courtesy

Those jackets use song names and lyrics from your work, which is pretty cool, especially since you're also releasing brand new music this week. How do your new releases on All Your Fault: Pt. 2 expand on All Your Fault: Part 1?

Well, it’s still All Your Fault (haha). But it's six new tracks that I couldn’t be more excited to share with my fans! I’ve got songs with Florida Georgia Line, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne amongst others, and I really think and hope that my fans will be as into this as they were the first one.

The lyrics of your song “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)” get kind of vulnerable. It starts with "I'm sorry, I'm not the most pretty/I'll never ever sing like Whitney." What was the inspiration behind them?

It’s really about being who you are and loving yourself for that. You don’t need try to pretend to be anyone else but who you are—there’s love and fun and great things that come from being yourself. Keep it real and have a good time!

While working on your own music and fashion line, you also took time to collab with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson on his first solo single. What was it like working together?

I loved working with him. He’s so lovely and super talented.

Last but not least, when can fans expect a music vid?

Soon! We are putting it together.

Music to our ears. Scroll through some of Bebe Rexha's Gilt collection below.