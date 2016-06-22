Did Kendall Jenner Design Hailey Baldwin's Latest Tattoo? 

Hailey Baldwin loves involving her friends in her tattoos. She's got countless matching best friend tattoos—last month's latest addition was the word "gente," while Kylie got the phonetic spelling of "sanity" on her hip. Now, Hailey Baldwin debuted a new tattoo on her fingers. When we first saw Kendall Jenner tagged in the photo, we thought her and Hailey definitely got matching BFF tattoos, but this is even better. Here's what we got out of the 'grams.

RELATED: Facebook Has a New Bot That Lets You Virtually Try Out Lipsticks

P R A Y on @haileybaldwin created by @kendalljenner tattooed by #jonboytattoo 🙏 #hillsongnyc #11 A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jun 21, 2016 at 10:38pm PDT

Hailey's tattoo was done by famous tattoo artist Jon Boy (think Justin Bieber, Chloë Grace Moretz, Colton Haynes, etc), but what was slightly more impressive is what the caption prevails. "P R A Y on @haileybaldwin created by @kendalljenner tattooed by #jonboytattoo," the caption reads.

Looks like the tattoo was created by Kendall herself. Ya know, just your average Marc Jacobs campaign model turned tattoo designer. #Casual. We wonder how long ago Hailey commissioned Kendall for this? We hear this girl books events fast.

Hailey got the word "PRAY" split and tattooed on the inside of her index fingers in deliate, thin lettering, so that when she has prayer hands, it says praying. Maybe emoji should consider adding this update to the prayer hands icon.