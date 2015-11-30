Beard or No Beard? You Be the Judge of These 19 Stars

Alexis Bennett
Nov 30, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Whether it's neatly trimmed peach fuzz or long burly whiskers, a beard has the power to make or break a celebrity's image. Several Hollywood guys have tried out the scruff, but not all of them can carry the masculine style.

Some have given up the razors for a worthy cause, like No-Shave November, while others have chosen to simply toughen up their signature smooth looks. No matter what the reasoning behind the groomed facial hair may be, we have to admit that there are some men who stole our hearts with the additional scruff, while there are others who are at their best when showing off their bare face. You be the judge, and decide if you prefer these stars with a beard or without, in our gallery below.

1 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Idris Elba

We've gotten used to seeing Idris Elba's salt and pepper strands, but occasionally the British actor shows off his smooth dark skin with a hint of whiskers on his chin.

Advertisement
2 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling's good looks and equally charming personality prove that the 35-year-old actor can pull off both striking looks with ease.

3 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's dynamic roles call for him to change his look up often, and his swoon-worthy features make it incredibly easy for him to nail every single one.

Advertisement
4 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Matthew McConaughey

We miss Matthew McConaughey's smooth tan face, but the actor and producer is having a lot of fun growing out his beard.

Advertisement
5 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Drake

Drake first stole our hearts with his smooth dark skin, but his new bearded look took our obsession to another level.

Advertisement
6 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Hugh Jackman

Just like his iconic character, The Wolverine, Hugh Jackman's extra scruff looks great on the handsome actor.

Advertisement
7 of 19 Getty Images (2)

James Franco

James Franco has a smooth charming face without the beard, but the 37-year-old likes to show off his masculine side every now and then with untamed fuzz.

Advertisement
8 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Chris Evans

Chris Evans's dreamy blue eyes will always have us hypnotized, with or without the beard.

Advertisement
9 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Jamie Foxx

From neatly groomed to perfectly untidy, Jamie Foxx switches up his look pretty often, and seems to get it right every time.

Advertisement
10 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Channing Tatum

Long hair, short hair, no hair, we haven't seen any looks that don't look great on the handsome triple threat star.

Advertisement
11 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Justin Timberlake

We'll never forget JT's clean baby face, but even his longer whiskers have earned a special place in our hearts.

Advertisement
12 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Chris Pine

Smooth or scruffy, Chris Pine's porcelain skin looks great in just about any look.

Advertisement
13 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Zac Efron

Zac Efron has one of those enviable faces that looks amazing no matter what. Beard or no beard, he's a hunk.

Advertisement
14 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Jared Leto

Jared Leto has tried it all when it comes to changing up his style, and at the end of the day he's a handsome star with or without the extra strands.

Advertisement
15 of 19 Getty Images (2)

David Beckham

Long whiskers or short fuzz, could never change the fact that David Beckham is a total dream. This one's definitely a tie.

Advertisement
16 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Daniel Craig

We may be used to seeing Daniel Craig as the clean-cut James Bond, but even a few whiskers look dapper on the English actor.

Advertisement
17 of 19 Getty Images (2)

George Clooney

At the age of 54, George Clooney has proved time after time that it doesn't matter which look he decides to go with. He'll always have our hearts.

Advertisement
18 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Ian Somerhalder

As The Vampire Diaries star continues to change up his look, it becomes easier to see that Ian Somerhalder can pull off virtually anything.

Advertisement
19 of 19 Getty Images (2)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has tried it all, and he always looks better than ever.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!