From Beaches to Gardens, See the Best Celebrity Instagrams From the Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Apr 07, 2014 @ 4:29 pm

Spring has sprung, and from the looks of Instagram, celebrities have a serious case of spring fever. Reese Witherspoon and her son Tennessee spent a perfect afternoon at the beach during their family spring break trip, while Lea Michele took some time to smell some of the season's most fragrant flowers. However, they weren't the only ones to share their favorite sunny weekend moments via the social media app. Click through the gallery to see all 10 of our favorite celebrity photos from over the weekend.

 

Reese Witherspoon:

Too cute! Reese Witherspoon and her youngest son Tennessee enjoyed the perfect beach day while on spring break.
Lea Michele

Michele stopped to smell the flowers on a beautiful spring day in California.
Emmy Rossum

Aw! Rossum cozied up to two adorable pups while at the Best Friends Animal Society.
Jamie Chung

Spring has finally arrived in NYC! The proof: Jamie Chung ’s trip to the botanical gardens.
Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner shared this playful photo of herself and on-screen sister, Maisie Williams.
Taylor Swift

Why so surprised, Taylor? The singer posted this photo shot by her brother, Austin, while in Las Vegas.
Mindy Kaling

#SelfieSunday! Kaling showed off her new bargain glasses and her geometrical mani on Instagram.
Jessica Chastain

Chastain spent a cultural Sunday at a local art museum where she stopped to admire a wall of paintings.
Amanda Seyfried

With the weather finally warming up in the east, Seyfried and pooch Finn spent a day soaking up the early spring rays.
InStyle

We attended Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards in New York City over the weekend where the designer presented Gloria Steinem with the lifetime achievement award.

