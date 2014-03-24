These Celebrity Pics From the Weekend Make Us Long for the Beach--and Even the Desert

Jennifer Davis
Mar 24, 2014 @ 4:20 pm

It was a weekend filled with getaways for our favorite social media-happy celebs! In case you were too busy off on your own adventures to scroll through your Instagram feed, we rounded up a few of our favorite shots that you may have missed. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's fun beach day with pooch Dolly to Anna Kendrick's trip to the desert, click through the gallery to check out the photos we think are worthy of a double-tap.

 

1 of 9 Instagram/rosiehw

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The actress enjoyed a beach day with her adorable pooch, Dolly, who from the looks of it was really enjoying the sand and surf.
2 of 9 Instagram/annakendrick47

Anna Kendrick

Kendrick went adventuring in the desert, and snapped this stark photo with the caption "send help."
3 of 9 Instagram/elizabethbanks

Elizabeth Banks

Can we have a bite? Elizabeth Banks shared this photo of her favorite treat, "magic cake," and it looks delicious.
4 of 9 Instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Conrad had her friend's camera at the ready while vacationing.
5 of 9 Instagram/taylorswift

Taylor Swift

Looks like Taylor Swift is conquering a new artistic medium-watercolor!
6 of 9 Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen

On the road again! Teigen joined husband John Legend on tour.
7 of 9 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong'o

After a whirlwind awards season, Nyong'o took some time off this weekend for a bit of R&R at the Empire Hotel.
8 of 9 Instagram/lenadunham

Lena Dunham

Dunham's favorite prop from the final episode of Girls' third season? Shoshanna's NYU student ID.
9 of 9 Instagram/instylemagazine

InStyle

It's now red week at InStyle! Show us how you incorporate the hue into your life by sharing a photo with #SayItWithColor on Instagram.

