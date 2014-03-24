These Celebrity Pics From the Weekend Make Us Long for the Beach--and Even the Desert

Instagram/rosiehw, Instagram/annakendrick47
It was a weekend filled with getaways for our favorite social media-happy celebs! In case you were too busy off on your own adventures to scroll through your Instagram feed, we rounded up a few of our favorite shots that you may have missed. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's fun beach day with pooch Dolly to Anna Kendrick's trip to the desert, click through the gallery to check out the photos we think are worthy of a double-tap.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement