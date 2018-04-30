whitelogo
whitelogo
Barbra Streisand
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Barbra Streisand
Nails
Here's Why Barbra Streisand Will Always Have Extra Long Nails
Apr 30, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Fashion
Is Time’s Up the End of Red-Carpet Fashion?
Mar 02, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Barbra Streisand Had Her Beloved Dog Samantha Cloned—Twice
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Barbra Streisand "Disappointed" That No Woman Has Won Best Director at Golden Globes in 34 Years
Jan 08, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
25 Picks the Library of Congress Will Preserve This Year
Mar 29, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Red Carpet
From Barbra Streisand to Celine Dion: The Most Outrageous Oscars Gowns of All Time
Feb 22, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Broadway Stars Belt It Out for Hillary Clinton Fundraiser
Oct 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
6 Things We Learned About
InStyle
Home & Design Cover Star Lea Michele from Her Facebook Live—Watch It Here
Oct 17, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Hugh Jackman and Barbra Streisand Team Up for Dreamy "Any Moment Now" Duet
Jul 29, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Tony Awards
11 Memorable Moments from the 2016 Tony Awards—in GIFs!
Jun 13, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Celebrity
Taylor Swift Is the Youngest Person on
Forbes
’s List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
Jun 01, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Happy 74th Birthday to Barbra Streisand!
Apr 24, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Star Wars
Actress Daisy Ridley and Barbra Streisand Recorded Music Together
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Barbra Streisand Shares a Touching Message for Céline Dion Following Her Husband's Passing
Jan 22, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Barbra Streisand: Women "Aren't Getting the Same Chance at Life" in the Battle Against Cardiovascular Disease
Jan 08, 2016 @ 9:00 pm
Celebrity
Robert Redford and Hollywood's Top Women in Entertainment Honor Barbra Streisand
Dec 10, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Barack Obama Gets 'Verklempt' While Honoring Barbra Streisand with the Medal of Freedom
Nov 25, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Home & Decorating
7 Amazing Nostalgic Things We Found When We Moved Out of the Time-Life Building
Nov 22, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Fashion
Arnold Scaasi, Designer to the Stars and First Ladies, Dies at 85
Aug 04, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Barbra Streisand to Write Memoir for 2017
May 21, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Transformations
Flashback Friday: See Birthday-Girl Barbra Streisand's 9 Best Throwback Photos
Apr 24, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Red Carpet
She Wore
What
? See the Outrageous Oscars Looks of All Time
Feb 22, 2015 @ 11:47 am
Celebrity
Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, One Direction: Here Are All the Holiday TV Specials You Must Watch!
Dec 17, 2014 @ 4:04 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!