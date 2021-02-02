Barack Obama Shared His Thoughts on Michelle Obama's Inauguration Outfit
He understands that she's a "fashion icon."
Among the many historic moments and very good coats at the inauguration last month was a moment so singularly awe-inspiring that it dominated much of the conversation of the day: Michelle Obama and her belted monochrome look.
While the former first lady never disappoints, she took things to a whole new level with her burgundy Sergio Hudson outfit and shiny blowout, to the extent that she dominated much of TikTok and Twitter for the day, and even inspired an adorable mini tribute.
Last week, Barack Obama weighed in on the look while surprising a virtual book club that gathered to discuss his memoir, A Promised Land.
"I don't know what it is about y'all, with Michelle and her belts," he said when asked about the ensemble. "I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night. I said, 'Listen baby, you are gorgeous. You know, I understand completely why you are a fashion icon.' But, I said, 'Was your hair different? 'Cause it didn't look that different.'"
"Anyway, so I don't have an answer other than just knowing she looks good and looks better than me," he continued. "I understand that."
The hairstyle in question, a voluminous blowout and side part, was courtesy of Yene Damtew, Obama's longtime hairstylist, who said it was inspired by the former first lady's outfit.
"I used several tools and products for this look. I started with creating curls with a one-inch barrel iron," Damtew told Vogue. "Yes, you can achieve bigger curls with a smaller barrel! Next we did a curl set to lock in the curls. Then I used a round brush to create body and 'soften' the curls. I fished it off with a feather comb for some volume and then hair spray so it would hold. This is definitely a look anyone can achieve at home with a little practice and patience."
Stunning and accessible: it's the Michelle Obama way.