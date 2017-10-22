whitelogo
Bar Refaeli
Celebrity
Bar Refaeli
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Welcomes Her Second Child with Husband Adi Ezra
Oct 22, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Bar Refaeli's Baby Bump Photo Has Us Seeing Double
Sep 28, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity Weddings
5 Celebs Who Pulled Off A See-Through Wedding Dress
Sep 21, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Sexy Bikini Snap
Aug 31, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Pregnant Bar Refaeli Lived in Bikinis on Her Thailand Babymoon
May 29, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Bares Her Baby Bump While Enjoying the Sun in a Bikini
May 19, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Bar Refaeli Is Cooking Up Something MAJOR
Mar 28, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
New Mom Bar Refaeli Gives Us the Best #Fitspo and #VacationGoals All at the Same Time
Oct 24, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Victoria’s Secret Model Bar Refaeli Demos How She’s “Getting Back in Shape” After Baby
Oct 17, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
New Mom Bar Refaeli Gears Up for the Weekend with an Intense Workout
Oct 14, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Bar Refaeli Proves She's One Hot Mama in a Lingerie-Clad Instagram Portrait
Sep 21, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Super Fit Bikini Body 3 Weeks After Giving Birth
Aug 29, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
New Mom Bar Refaeli Shares Funny "Hers & Hers" Baby Bottle and Wine Glass Photo
Aug 24, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
Bar Refaeli Gives Birth to Her First Child
Aug 12, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Bares Her Bump in a Crop Top and Maxi Skirt at 9 Months Pregnant
Aug 08, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Watch Bar Refaeli’s Bare Baby Bump Grow from 3 to 9 Months in an Epic Time Lapse Video
Aug 05, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Pregnant Bar Refaeli Says She's "Ready" for Baby in New Poolside Bikini Snap
Aug 01, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Jokes About Her Growing Baby Bump on Instagram
Jul 18, 2016 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Bares Her Baby Bump in Poolside Photo
Jun 30, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli and Her Friend Show Off Matching Baby Bumps in Tiny Bikinis
Jun 28, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Bar Refaeli Celebrated Her Birthday in a Bump-Hugging Striped Dress—See Pics from Her Sweet Party
Jun 10, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Bar Refaeli Exudes "Weekend Vibes" in Her Latest Sexy Baby Bump Photo
May 27, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
