14 Iconic Women Share Their Most Badass Moments

In June of 1995, soon after my friend, the writer Paul Monette, passed away, I did the California AIDS Ride to honor him. It was a seven-day bike ride from San Francisco to L.A. and involved sleeping in a tent. I am not an athlete. I had little practice time as I was in Canada shooting a film. When I finished filming, I did Spin classes. Eventually, my husband, Robert, took me for a 72-mile round-trip ride from L.A. to Malibu; to say it was excruciatingly difficult is an understatement! Then another day, just before we were about to fly to San Francisco, I fell off the bike and fractured my shoulder. There were many days during the ride when I had to walk the bike up the hills; they were too steep, and I had little energy to climb on the bike in the heat. Each day, if you didn't make it in before dark, the organizers would do a sweep with a van that would pick you up and take you back to camp. I was determined to finish the ride every day and never go back to camp in the van. I never did. I was spurred on by the knowledge that there were others dealing with the difficulties of the virus and their challenges far exceeded my exhaustion or sore bottom. Not being a terribly brave or adventurous person, I chose to do the ride to raise money to support friends and others I didn't know — brave souls in the LGBTQIA+ community — who inspired me with their courage and resilience. I was surrounded by many other individuals who felt the same way. It was a family, and everyone was there to support everyone else. It is one of the proudest experiences of my life.