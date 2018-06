See the Hottest Photos from Backstage at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is upon us, and while the runway vibe is sexy as ever, the atmosphere backstage is far more relaxed. “This is the one time of the year that we actually got to hang out,” Alessandra Ambrosio told InStyle of spending time with her fellow Angels.

“We had four days to hang out and it really feels like a girls’ trip or when you’re in college with your friends. There are no boys around. It's only girls and we can have fun and not worry about anything else.”

Between getting primped together and taking selfies backstage, Stella Maxwell totally agrees. “I think everyone’s really excited. I can see the smiles on everyone’s faces. We’re all like gossiping,” she told InStyle. “It’s nice to just hang out with our friends.”

While in years past the girls all sported similar-length waves, this year they’re wearing their natural hair, and Kendall Jenner is so on board. “The cool thing about this show is that they wanted everyone to feel really good and they didn’t mind the girls looking more different than each other than they did in previous years,” Jenner said. “It’s cool. It adds a new twist to it.”

While she was excited about the new hairstyles, she was anxious about wearing her lingerie. “I’m so excited, and nervous. Last year I had two looks that were very covered in certain spots, but this year I have one look that is kind of covered and one that is pretty exposed so I’m a little nervous about that!” Jenner told us.

To that, sixteen-time VS Fashion Show vet Ambrosio has some advice: “Enjoy, it goes really fast. In the blink of an eye it's over,” she said.

—with reporting by Kim Peiffer