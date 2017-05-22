All the Details on the Bachelorette's Stunning Premiere Dress

Bachelor Nation, the wait is almost over. Tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay begins her journey to find love. And in between all of the awkward meet-cutes and dude drama, there’s always one shining moment from every Bachelorette premiere: the dress.

This time around, the 32-year-old lawyer went with a custom haute couture gown with an open back by New York fashion designer Randi Rahm. The column style silhouette features over 30 pounds of bright white beads and Swarovski crystals, all hand beaded over sheer overlay.

“Rachel picked this look from hundred of dresses,” Rahm tells InStyle, who spent over 150 hours creating the look with her team. “It made her feel extra special—special enough to wear to meet the man that could potentially be her future husband.”

Though the dress isn’t currently available to purchase online (you can order a custom one through Rahm’s N.Y.C. atelier), the designer says that she’ll be making a more affordable version next season for Bachelor fans. “Whenever we see that people have a strong reaction to one of our designs, we try to take the essence of it and make it at an affordable price point,” says Rahm. Looking for something a little sooner? Check out the designer’s current offerings at Saks Fifth Avenue.

To see all of the best Bachelorette premiere dresses over the years, from Trista Rehn to Rachel Lindsay, keep scrolling. And don't forget to watch the show's season premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

