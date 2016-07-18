The Bachelorette: Everything You Need to Know About JoJo’s Final Four

JoJo, you're in the homestretch. And by that, we mean the all-important hometown dates, which will be make it or break it time for her four remaining relationships.

"I'm so connected to each of these four guys, but meeting their families and seeing how I fit in is ultimately how I'm going to decide who is going to be my husband,” she said last week. No pressure there, right?

Besides the first night of awkward contestant meet-and-greets, the episode of hometown visits is one of the most entertaining of the season. Not only is it fun to watch JoJo squirm meeting her prospective in-laws, it's also one of the least produced parts of the process. Bottom line: You can't plan for the overprotective outbursts that often happen once a sibling or emotional mom gets on camera.

And JoJo is no stranger to the tense hometown experience. Remember the verbal beating her brothers gave Ben Higgins? Or when her ex-boyfriend sent a note and flowers to her right before Higgins pulled up to her house in Dallas—a scene which looks eerily familiar to what may happen with Robby tonight.

Family drama aside, now is also the perfect time to take closer look at the last men standing, mostly because there's a pretty good chance one of them will be our next Bachelor. That is, if Southern gent James Taylor’s class act departure last week didn’t already crush the competition.

Read on for a closer look at JoJo's final four, including a sneak peek at tonight’s episode on at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.