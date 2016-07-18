The Bachelorette: Everything You Need to Know About JoJo’s Final Four

JoJo, you're in the homestretch. And by that, we mean the all-important hometown dates, which will be make it or break it time for her four remaining relationships.

"I'm so connected to each of these four guys, but meeting their families and seeing how I fit in is ultimately how I'm going to decide who is going to be my husband,” she said last week. No pressure there, right?

Besides the first night of awkward contestant meet-and-greets, the episode of hometown visits is one of the most entertaining of the season. Not only is it fun to watch JoJo squirm meeting her prospective in-laws, it's also one of the least produced parts of the process. Bottom line: You can't plan for the overprotective outbursts that often happen once a sibling or emotional mom gets on camera.

And JoJo is no stranger to the tense hometown experience. Remember the verbal beating her brothers gave Ben Higgins? Or when her ex-boyfriend sent a note and flowers to her right before Higgins pulled up to her house in Dallas—a scene which looks eerily familiar to what may happen with Robby tonight.

Family drama aside, now is also the perfect time to take closer look at the last men standing, mostly because there's a pretty good chance one of them will be our next Bachelor. That is, if Southern gent James Taylor’s class act departure last week didn’t already crush the competition.

Read on for a closer look at JoJo's final four, including a sneak peek at tonight’s episode on at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Luke Pell

Age: 31
Height: 6’1"
Profession: War veteran
Hometown: Burnet, TX
Insta: @luke_pell; 182k followers
Known For: His super steamy makeout sessions with JoJo
Love Connection: While he hasn’t said he loves JoJo yet, last week came close: "I feel unbelievable at where we're at,” he told her during their one-on-one. "I'm committed to this."
Hometown Sneak Peak: Luke has home court advantage this week since JoJo also hails from the Lone Star State. There’s no doubt that her accent will thicken as she plays cornhole with the fam.
Bachelor Prospect: High. With his honorable military background and Texas twang, Luke would rate well in America’s heartland. But only if he doesn't win the whole thing this season.

Jordan Rodgers

Age: 27
Height: 6’2"
Profession: Former pro quarterback
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Insta: @jrodgers11; 371k followers
Known For: Being the little brother of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers; his delightfully floppy hair
Love Connection: Jordan dropped the L word last week, telling JoJo he has felt it "for a while."
Hometown Sneak Peak: Though there won't be an Aaron appearance (the bros don't really speak), we will meet Jordan's other brother and his parents. When he takes JoJo back to his high school, expect some sanctioned kissing on the bleachers.
Bachelor Prospect: High. If Jordan is the runner-up and, more importantly, if he leaves gracefully, Bachelor Nation will welcome him with open arms as next Bachelor.

Chase McNary

Age: 27
Height: 6’3"
Profession: Medical sales rep
Hometown: Highland Ranch, Colo.
Insta: @cbmcnary; 103k followers
Known For: Flying a bit under the radar
Love Connection: Chase has said that he's never really opened up to anyone before JoJo, and last week he started to do just that. He hasn't said the word love, but he has said he "really, really likes her a lot" and wants to spend the rest of his life with her.
Hometown Sneak Peak: We'll see Chase's more emotional side as he talks to JoJo about his parent's divorce.
Bachelor Prospect: Medium. Chase has the looks and likability to make a great Bachelor, but he might be a little too reserved to carry the whole season.

Robby Hayes

Age: 27
Height: 6’1"
Profession: Former competitive swimmer
Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.
Insta: @roberthunter89; 124k followers
Known For: His perfect perma-tan and impeccable manscaping
Love Connection: Robby was the first of the four to say, "I love you,” but it was almost too early in the season to take seriously. Plus, the fact that he just got out of a long-term relationship seems to be raising red flags for JoJo.
Hometown Sneak Peak: There will be lots of talk about Robby's ex, including JoJo confronting him about mysterious “rumors."
Bachelor Prospect: Low. He has swagger, not to mention great abs, but we're not sure he could pull in the same ratings as as last season’s wholesome Ben Higgins.

