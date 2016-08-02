Bachelorette 2016 Finale: All the Details on Who JoJo Fletcher Is Engaged to 

JoJo Fletcher's journey has come to an end on the 2016 season of The Bachelorette and—as of filming, at least—found the man of her dreams. That person is... Jordan Rodgers!

Rodgers got down on one knee during tonight's finale and popped the question to the Dallas beauty in picturesque Phuket, Thailand, and she said "yes."

Unfortunately, that means Robbie Hayes went home alone after finding love with the 25-year-old. ABC called the decision a "surprising, explosive ending" and we, for one, have to agree.

This reveal comes after both suitors had the chance to meet JoJo's parents, Soraya and Joseph, as well as the rest of her immediate family. Her family didn't hold back with comments after they met both contestants, clearly favoring Hayes after he asked both her parents' blessing for her hand in marriage. Rodgers, who also met her parents, did not ask her parents for permission during their meeting, causing tension with Fletcher afterwards (he eventually called her parents later to ask for permission).

As is customary in the Bachelor franchise, JoJo ends up with a Neil Lane engagement ring that Rodgers chose especially for her leading up to the big proposal—an oval cut diamond with plenty of bling around the band, worth an estimated $80K. We have to give it up to Rodgers on his ring selection because it's *exactly* what JoJo wanted.

Hopefully things are still going well for JoJo and Rodgers—but let's get a check-in via the "After the Final Rose" special and pray we find out who the next Bachelor star is sooner rather than later.