Whitney Bischoff didn't find everlasting love on The Bachelor, but IRL the blonde beauty just announced her engagement to beau Ricky Angel.

The Season 19 runner-up took to Instagram on July 22 to let the world in on her big news.

"Whitney Angel has a nice ring to it, yall [sic]!" the 31-year-old captioned an of-so-adorable black-and-white snapshot of herself and her new fiancé.

The smile these two lovebirds are flashing is proof enough that they're happy together and ready to walk down the aisle. Plus, we have to add, Whitney is showing off her bling like a pro.

Ricky, a Chicago-based regional sales manager, must've popped the question within the past two weeks as that's the last time we'd seen the two of them appear on Whitney's social media.

"I am very, very lucky," Whitney gushed via phone during a January 2016 episode of Bachelor Live when host Chris Harrison asked about her new bae. "I've met a great man and I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm really looking forward to a great 2016!"

Whitney previously became engaged to farmer-turned-suitor Chris Soules back in March 2015, but it wasn't meant to be as the couple ended their relationship just seven months later.

Congratulations to this gorgeous Kentucky native and her handsome husband-to-be!