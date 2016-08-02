8 Reasons This Season of Bachelor In Paradise Will Be The Craziest Yet

In the words of Chris Harrison, this season of Bachelor in Paradise is “truly a trainwreck.” And we wouldn’t want it any other way.

If The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises are like the unofficial finishing school for twenty-somethings looking to settle down, Bachelor is Paradise is the crazy summer camp where they go to hook up, break up, and make up. And this season seems especially wild, thanks to an eclectic mix of characters ranging from pot stirrers like Chad from JoJo’s season and Lace from Ben’s season, mixed in with BIP alums like Nick and Carly, and fan favorites like Amanda and Caila from Ben’s season.

But it’s not all bad. The teaser for the third season (below) also promises that there will be multiple proposals. And judging by the show’s impressive track record (a couple from both the first and second season have each made it to the altar), there is actually a pretty good chance that it will happen again. Not even The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can boast those stats.

Keep scrolling for all the reasons we think this season will deliver big time on drama.