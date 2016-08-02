8 Reasons This Season of Bachelor In Paradise Will Be The Craziest Yet

Courtesy ABC
Jennifer Ferrise
Aug 02, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

In the words of Chris Harrison, this season of Bachelor in Paradise is “truly a trainwreck.” And we wouldn’t want it any other way. 

If The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises are like the unofficial finishing school for twenty-somethings looking to settle down, Bachelor is Paradise is the crazy summer camp where they go to hook up, break up, and make up. And this season seems especially wild, thanks to an eclectic mix of characters ranging from pot stirrers like Chad from JoJo’s season and Lace from Ben’s season, mixed in with BIP alums like Nick and Carly, and fan favorites like Amanda and Caila from Ben’s season.

RELATED: JoJo is Engaged! Get All The Details About The Proposal 

But it’s not all bad. The teaser for the third season (below) also promises that there will be multiple proposals. And judging by the show’s impressive track record (a couple from both the first and second season have each made it to the altar), there is actually a pretty good chance that it will happen again. Not even The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can boast those stats.

Keep scrolling for all the reasons we think this season will deliver big time on drama. And tune in to the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

1 of 8 Courtesy ABC

Chad Continues to Be Chad 

If you watched the After The Final Rose special last night, you saw Chad’s amusing plea to be the next Bachelor (“I think that I, as well as other people, deserve love,” he said). But you also saw that he doesn’t exactly clean up his bad boy act in Paradise either. “There are probably a lot of people out there who think I’m a bad guy because of the way I was on the show, and when you watch Bachelor in Paradise it might even amplify things and make them even worse, but I made some mistakes,” he said. Is packing too much protein powder one of them?

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy ABC

Someone is guaranteed to get down on one knee

While we don’t know exactly who will pop the question, BIP has a pretty solid streak for actually producing couples that last. Jade and Tanner tied that knot after last season and Lacy and Marcus did the season before. The trailer shows Bachelorette alum Nick looking at Neil Lane rings, perhaps for the always adorable single mom Amanda? As for the other proposals, we’ll have to wait and see. 

3 of 8 Courtesy ABC

Evan Gets Hurt Again

During JoJo’s season, Evan was the kid on the playground that always falls down. But it looks like things get a little more serious than his chronic bloody nose, as the teaser shows him being taken out on a stretcher at one point. It’s unclear if the incident is Chad-related, but either way we hope to find out if Evan reimbursed for that ripped T-shirt after their last altercation.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy ABC

You Never Know Who Will Show Up

Or who will have chemistry. One of the most unlikely pairings this season? Wells, the soft-spoken radio DJ from JoJo’s season and Ashley, the slightly hysterical virgin from Chris Soules’ season and last summer’s Bachelor In Paradise. They are the true definition of the “opposites attract.” 

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy ABC

Lace Is Ready To Stir Up Trouble

She was easily one of the most polarizing characters during Ben’s season and she continues to rock the Bachelor boat with Chad early on before moving on to Grant, the fire fighter from JoJo’s season.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy ABC

Jared and Ashley Will Sleep Under The Same Roof 

Perhaps one of the most cringeworthy parts of last season’s BIP was Jared and Ashley’s one-sided relationship, which led Ashley to have a meltdown pretty much anytime Jared look at another girl in the house. Though Ashley still clearly has feelings for him, it looks like she resorts to mean girl tactics when Caila catches his eye.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy ABC

Carly is Giving Love Another Chance

Last season Bachelor Nation watched Carly, a singer-songwriter, fall in love with Kurt only to be rejected in the final episodes. And now the fun-loving fan fave is back proving that second chances are indeed possible in Paradise.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy ABC

The Twins Join Forces

We still can’t tell identical twins Emily and Hayley apart, but it’s always entertaining to watch the sisters banter back and forth with each other and the housemates. Expect a few twin tears along the way. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!