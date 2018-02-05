Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Thinks It’s Weird People Are Obsessed with His Gray Hair

Even though Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s run on The Bachelor hasn’t been quite as historic as last season’s Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s, there have been a few franchise firsts this go around.

The 14-year age gap between Arie and Bekah M.? Definitely a first for the show. A contestant that suffers from bumper car PTSD? Only on this season. But perhaps the mostly glaringly obvious distinction between Arie and past Bachelor hopefuls is much more superficial: Yes, we’re talking about his gray hair.

If you haven’t heard or cared to notice, Luyendyk Jr. is the first Bachelor in the series’ 22 season-run that is a silver fox. And since the contestants have been bringing it up from day one (Remember Marikh’s opening line? “I own a restaurant; I use lots of spices, but I’m ready for some salt and pepper in my life.”), Bachelor Nation has also been going on and on about his silvery hair. So much so, that Luyendyk Jr. himself is a little baffled about all of the attention.

Paul Hebert/Getty Images

“It’s so funny that my hair has become a big topic of conversation,” Luyendyk Jr. told InStyle when we caught up with him about the current season.

“The other day, someone actually asked me if I dyed my hair to be more gray? And I was like, ‘No!’ But I will admit that sometimes when I’m watching back the episodes and it was a really sunny day when we were filming, I’m like, ‘Oh man, my hair looks so freakin’ gray right now.’ It’s been hilarious how much it’s been brought up by everybody else.”

VIDEO: Inside the $7.4 Million Bachelor Mansion

Though his approach to color is au naturale, Luyendyk Jr. does have one secret weapon in his hair arsenal that helps him get that tousled, bedhead look that the ladies seem to love.

“It’s kind of embarrassing, but I use a pomade by Axe,” he said. “When I get out the shower, I put a little bit in my hand, work it in my hair, and then I just let it dry. That’s it!” Must be good genes.

The Bachelor is on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.