Where Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Fall in Line for the Throne?

Sure, some people are busy counting down the days until spring, and that's cool. But we're a bit more preoccupied with a beginning of another sort — the arrival of a new royal baby. And while soon-to-be mum and dad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't announced a due date, it's looking like Baby Sussex will be coming around April 15.

But as with all things royal, there are more logistics to consider than the fastest route to the hospital. A major one? How the arrival of the baby will affect the British royal line of succession.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child will fall seventh in line, just behind Prince Harry — regardless of whether the baby's a boy or a girl. Curious about the who else falls where? Read on.

Queen Elizabeth II

The 92-year-old Queen became the longest-reigning British monarch on Sept. 9, 2015, when she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, according to the Evening Standard. (Queen Victoria held the position for 63 years and 216 days.) Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach her Sapphire Jubilee, which marks 65 years on the throne.

Prince Charles

As the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles is first in line to inherit the throne in the event of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The Prince of Wales — who is currently married to Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall — is the father to princes William and Harry, whom he had with his first wife, the late Princess Diana.

Prince Charles has spent seven decades as first in line for the throne, making him the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, according to Quartz.

Prince William

As the son of Prince Charles and grandson of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Cambridge is second in line for the throne. If Prince William becomes king, then his wife, Kate Middleton, will become Queen Consort, which simply means she is married to a royal as opposed to being born a royal.

Prince George

The adorable 5-year-old prince is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, making him Prince Charles’s grandson and the Queen’s great-grandson. Prior to George’s birth in 2013, Prince Harry was originally third in line.

Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter is fourth in line for the crown. The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 allowed Princess Charlotte to retain her place as fourth in line regardless of the fact that younger brother Prince Louis was born in 2018, according to the BBC. Prior to the passage of the act, royal sons took precedence over their female siblings, even first-born royal daughters.

Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Apr. 23, 2018, making Prince Louis fifth in the line of succession.

Prince Harry

Prince William’s younger brother and the son of Prince Charles is sixth in line for the throne. Again, the Succession of the Crown Act means that regardless of whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome a boy or girl, the little one will be seventh in the line of succession, just behind his or her dad.

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York is the Queen’s third child and a younger brother to Prince Charles. Even though he’s younger than his sister, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew was named the heir to the throne before Princess Anne as a result of the original preference for males.

However, the arrival of Prince William’s little ones — and soon Prince Harry’s — will continue to move Prince Andrew down the line.

Princess Beatrice of York

As the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice — yes, the one with the killer hats — is ninth in line to the throne.

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Beatrice's younger sis is tenth in line to the throne, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how to make a royal entrance of her very own. Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, 2018 and she stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown by Peter Pilotto.