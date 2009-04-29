Baby Girl Sponsored by The Children's Place

Apr 29, 2009
The Little Fashionista
The Little Fashionista
A sense of fashion starts young and this look from The Children’s Place is sure to please the littlest fashion diva. The raspberry knit shrug in combed cotton jersey ties the look together, layered over their hibiscus tee. On bottom, ruffle trim on the jeans adds a dainty touch – in summer’s coolest white-out wash. The matching cap and hi-tops are a perfect fashion finish.

www.childrensplace.com
Short-Sleeved Knit Shrug
Short-Sleeved Knit Shrug
The little shrug that could! The perfect cover to go over any summer outfit.

www.childrensplace.com
Matchables Hibiscus Tank
Matchables Hibiscus Tank
Part of the Matchables Collection: colorful cotton must-haves you can mix 'n match to create over 100 fun combos.

www.childrensplace.com
White-Out Ruffle Flare Jeans
White-Out Ruffle Flare Jeans
A fit with a little extra-dainty detail in a fashionable lighter wash.

www.childrensplace.com
Embroidered Cap
Embroidered Cap
A perfect made-in-the-shade pick to finish any look.

www.childrensplace.com
Rainbow Hi-Tops
Rainbow Hi-Tops
The hot look in sneaks with pretty screenprinted and embroidered details.

www.childrensplace.com
