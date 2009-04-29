Baby Girl Sponsored by The Children's Place

A sense of fashion starts young and this look from The Children’s Place is sure to please the littlest fashion diva. The raspberry knit shrug in combed cotton jersey ties the look together, layered over their hibiscus tee. On bottom, ruffle trim on the jeans adds a dainty touch – in summer’s coolest white-out wash. The matching cap and hi-tops are a perfect fashion finish.
