What Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self? We Ask Cameron Diaz and More at the Baby Buggy Summer Dinner

The Hamptons home of Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld served as a lovely backdrop for the Baby Buggy Summer Dinner. Decorated with 500 hydrangeas, 1,000 dahlias and 3,000 more locally-sourced flowers, guests including Cameron Diaz, Naomi Watts and Ali Wentworth came out to support the non-profit Mrs. Seinfeld founded, which redistributes donated baby items to the neediest familes in N.Y.C. Rag & Bone designers David Neville and Marcus Wainwright signed on to co-host the event -- as well as their wives, Gucci Westman and Glenna Neece, respectively -- after receiving an email from Seinfeld showcasing a photo of Kelly Ripa in a pair of Rag & Bone jeans "that changed her life," Wainwright told the crowd. (It was worth it: The dinner raised over $340,000 for the organization.) After an evening filled with Hamptons treats (like fresh-caught halibut, limitless glasses of wine from the local Wolffer Estate Vineyard and take-home sweets from Southampton bakery Tate's) and Rag & Bone touches (everyone walked away with a pair of Keaton sunnies), guests continued to chat long after bite-sized walnut brownies and olive oil doughnuts were served. With an event dedicated to improving the lives of children, we asked star attendees what advice they would tell their child-selves, if given the chance. "I would still tell myself to talk less," Ripa declared, "but I tell myself that everyday, and I don't listen." Click to see how the other guests responded.

1 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Cameron Diaz

"None! I would just live it, ride it out, do it as you want to. It all ends up good."
-Cameron Diaz (in Rag & Bone)
2 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Naomi Watts

"Enjoy it while you can. Don't take it all too seriously. Ever."
-Naomi Watts (in Rag & Bone, Roger Vivier shoes, and Jennifer Meyer necklaces)
3 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Marcus Wainwright, Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld and David Neville

"When you think that something is about you, 99.999% it's not. Nothing is ever about you."
-Jessica Seinfeld (in Rag & Bone)
4 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

"Don't worry so much. Life is too short to worry."
-Hilaria Baldwin (in Melissa Obadash)
5 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Katie Lee

"I was so insecure, I worried about everything, like 'Should I have said that? Did I sound stupid? Should I have worn that?' Stop worrying so much."
-Katie Lee (in Alexander McQueen)
6 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Howard and Beth Stern

"I would tell myself I'm not fat. I grew up thinking I was fat, and I look at pictures and think, 'I wish I felt good about myself back then.'"
-Beth Sternv (in Oscar de la Renta)
7 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Baby Buggy

Hilary Rhoda

"Don't sweat the small stuff."
-Hilary Rhoda (in Rag & Bone)

