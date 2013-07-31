What Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self? We Ask Cameron Diaz and More at the Baby Buggy Summer Dinner

The Hamptons home of Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld served as a lovely backdrop for the Baby Buggy Summer Dinner. Decorated with 500 hydrangeas, 1,000 dahlias and 3,000 more locally-sourced flowers, guests including Cameron Diaz, Naomi Watts and Ali Wentworth came out to support the non-profit Mrs. Seinfeld founded, which redistributes donated baby items to the neediest familes in N.Y.C. Rag & Bone designers David Neville and Marcus Wainwright signed on to co-host the event -- as well as their wives, Gucci Westman and Glenna Neece, respectively -- after receiving an email from Seinfeld showcasing a photo of Kelly Ripa in a pair of Rag & Bone jeans "that changed her life," Wainwright told the crowd. (It was worth it: The dinner raised over $340,000 for the organization.) After an evening filled with Hamptons treats (like fresh-caught halibut, limitless glasses of wine from the local Wolffer Estate Vineyard and take-home sweets from Southampton bakery Tate's) and Rag & Bone touches (everyone walked away with a pair of Keaton sunnies), guests continued to chat long after bite-sized walnut brownies and olive oil doughnuts were served. With an event dedicated to improving the lives of children, we asked star attendees what advice they would tell their child-selves, if given the chance. "I would still tell myself to talk less," Ripa declared, "but I tell myself that everyday, and I don't listen." Click to see how the other guests responded.

MORE:

• Inside Super Saturday 16 in the Hamptons

• Celebrities in Rag & Bone

• Cameron Diaz's Best Looks Ever