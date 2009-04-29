Baby Boy Sponsored by The Children's Place

This is a great look for the boy who loves to dress like daddy – preppy with a touch of laid-back cool for summer! The sunny bright polo is a great layering piece he can wear all year long for a pop of color. The plaid poplin shirt is another classic favorite that looks dressy tucked in or worn out. Rounding out the look, cool beach print bucket hat and sailing mocassins for a touch of the tropics little-boy style!GET MORE INFO