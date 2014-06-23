Babies, Doggies, and Best Friends: 10 Celebrity Instagrams We Love from the Weekend

Instagram/krisjenner; Instagram/mingey
Mari Kasanuki
Jun 23, 2014 @ 11:13 am

You might get swept away by the special moments Hollywood celebrities shared this weekend. Baby Nori celebrated her first birthday—in a bash dubbed "Kidchella" that included a Ferris wheel (above, left)—and Amanda Seyfried managed to get some quality bonding time with her adorable Australian Shepard, Finn (above, right). And while Mindy Kaling enjoyed opening her pre-35th-birthday presents, Lauren Conrad relaxed on the beach for her bachelorette party in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Take a look at the most irresistible 'grams from the stars.

Click through the gallery for 10 photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

1 of 10 Instagram/mingey

Amanda Seyfried

Best friends, forever! Amanda Seyfried poses on the ground with her Australian Shepherd. "Finn is imitating me. I was like this first.#australiansheposer," she captioned.
2 of 10 Instagram/krisjenner

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

North West celebrated turning one with a birthday extravaganza that the Kardashian-West-Jenner family dubbed "Kidchella." Mommy Kim Kardashian took a photo of the party's Ferris wheel and grandma Kris Jenner shared this view from the top that included the rest of the belated bash (baby North's birthday was June 15).

3 of 10 Instagram/jessicaalba

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, along with her hairstylist and makeup artist, took in the sights in Turkey, where she tried the street food, enjoyed the coffee, and even purchased her first Turkish rug.
4 of 10 Instagram/taylorswift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift captioned this striking image with the four S's: "Summer. Sundress. Sweater. Sunset."
5 of 10 Instagram/mindykaling

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, who turns 35 on June 24, received a thoughtful birthday package from her assistant. Kaling captioned: "She came over and brought over the best 'stay in and watch TV' birthday kit. This is seriously all my favorite things."
6 of 10 Instagram/rachelzoe

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe had a "mommy moment" and took to Instagram to post this adorable photo of her 6-month-old son, Kaius Jagger. "When Sunday starts like this you know it's going to be a good day," she wrote.
7 of 10 Instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad and her best gal pals traveled to the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the stylish star's bachelorette weekend. They used the hashtag "#donttellmrtell" to share snaps (Conrad is engaged to musician and law student William Tell).
8 of 10 Instagram/giseleofficial

Gisele Bündchen

"#family #nature #love": Gisele Bündchen posted a photo of the ultimate trifecta.
9 of 10 Instagram/toryburch

Tory Burch

Tory Burch traded in designer duds for bakers' aprons and whipped together a batch of sweet corn cookies.
10 of 10 Instagram/drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore quenched her thirst at "the best" (and possibly cutest!) lemonade stand in Brooklyn, N.Y.

