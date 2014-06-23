Babies, Doggies, and Best Friends: 10 Celebrity Instagrams We Love from the Weekend

You might get swept away by the special moments Hollywood celebrities shared this weekend. Baby Nori celebrated her first birthday—in a bash dubbed "Kidchella" that included a Ferris wheel (above, left)—and Amanda Seyfried managed to get some quality bonding time with her adorable Australian Shepard, Finn (above, right). And while Mindy Kaling enjoyed opening her pre-35th-birthday presents, Lauren Conrad relaxed on the beach for her bachelorette party in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Take a look at the most irresistible 'grams from the stars.

