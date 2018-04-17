What’s the Average Age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriends?

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a Hollywood fixture for over 25 years, and as such, little about his personal life has escaped the media radar. The Oscar winner has been romantically linked to more than 20 women since 1994, most models.

Curiously, as the actor grows older, it seems that the age of his female cohorts stays the same. DiCaprio is currently 43; his rumored girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 20.

Morrone is not the first much-younger woman DiCaprio's dated. We took a deep dive into the actor's relationship history, calculating the age of both DiCaprio and his rumored girlfriend at the beginning of their relationship (however brief). In each case, we rounded up to the age each party turned that year (except for DiCaprio’s current rumored girlfriend, Morrone). Our mission: to discover the average age of Leo’s partners.

Of this crop of women, three were in their teens (to be fair, Leo was in his early-ish 20s at the time), 18 in their twenties, and one was in her early thirties. DiCaprio is older than 16 of the 22, and younger than just three (Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, and Eva Herzigova).

Leo dated women roughly his age throughout his twenties, but after he hit 30, he began to flock to much younger women, generally those in their early twenties. Basically, he's always dated young women, their ages just never used to stand as such a contrast against his own.

While it doesn't seem like Leo's planning to settle down anytime soon, the actor has clarified that he has nothing against marriage—in fact, he seems to think it might just happen to him someday. During an interview in early 2016, DiCaprio told Parade, "That time will come when that time comes. The truth is, you can't predict marriage. You can't plan it. It's just going to happen when it happens."

After some calculating, we determined that the average age of DiCaprio’s girlfriends is 22.9. Scroll down to see the evidence, and to relive his complete, known relationship history.

Key:

LA = Leonardo DiCaprio’s age when they started dating

GA = Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend’s age when they started dating