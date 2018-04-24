See All the Stars at the Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Apr 24, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Hoards of celebrities flocked to Hollywood on Monday night for the hotly anticipated premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, the third chapter in the wildly popular franchise.

Among the A-listers were Scarlett Johansson (Avengers’ Black Widow) and her Saturday Night Live star boyfriend Colin Jost.

Johansson, 33, and Jost, 35, are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, and the premiere outing marks the first time the couple has walked a red carpet together—they posed inside the American Museum of Natural History Gala in December, but walked the carpet separately.

All the Celebrity Arrivals at the 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

The Avengers star shone on the purple carpet in a tea-length strapless metallic Erdem gown with beaded embellishments across the skirt and bodice. Colin made a dapper date in a black suit and tie.

Scarlett spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her and her beau’s first carpet appearance. “It was alright. It was not bad, you know—get some laughs in and enjoy it,” she said. “I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film. I haven't seen it before!”

Scroll down below to see all the *super* looks from last night’s star-studded premiere.

1 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

2 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

3 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

4 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

5 of 15 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Chris Pratt

6 of 15 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo

7 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

8 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Tom Holland

9 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly

10 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Brie Larson

11 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly

12 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

13 of 15 FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophia Hunter

14 of 15 FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

15 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

