See All the Stars at the Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Hoards of celebrities flocked to Hollywood on Monday night for the hotly anticipated premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, the third chapter in the wildly popular franchise.

Among the A-listers were Scarlett Johansson (Avengers’ Black Widow) and her Saturday Night Live star boyfriend Colin Jost.

Johansson, 33, and Jost, 35, are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, and the premiere outing marks the first time the couple has walked a red carpet together—they posed inside the American Museum of Natural History Gala in December, but walked the carpet separately.

VIDEO: All the Celebrity Arrivals at the 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

The Avengers star shone on the purple carpet in a tea-length strapless metallic Erdem gown with beaded embellishments across the skirt and bodice. Colin made a dapper date in a black suit and tie.

Scarlett spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her and her beau’s first carpet appearance. “It was alright. It was not bad, you know—get some laughs in and enjoy it,” she said. “I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film. I haven't seen it before!”

Scroll down below to see all the *super* looks from last night’s star-studded premiere.