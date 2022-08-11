Mindy Kaling May Hire Ava Phillippe for 'Legally Blonde 3'

The writer and producer has already worked with her brother, Deacon.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022
Photo: Getty Images

It seems like Mindy Kaling is a fan of working with Reese Witherspoon and her entire family. Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut this week in the third season of Kaling's Netflix hit Never Have I Ever. And now, Kaling is teasing a potential Ava Phillippe appearance in Legally Blonde 3, which Kaling is currently writing.

"Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling told Extra. She went on to gush about her experience working with Witherspoon's other child. "He's so funny, so talented. He's obviously, like, very handsome, and we had a great time with him on set, and he is like his mom where after he wrapped, he sent me a handwritten note, thanking me for being on set. You could just tell Reese is his mom. You're just like, 'Oh, you're a good person. I can't imagine anyone saying a bad thing about you. You're one of those.'"

It makes perfect sense for Ava to be written into the script for the franchise's third installment alongside her mother, who played fashion and feminist icon Elle Woods in the 2001 hit and 2003 sequel. For starters, she's a spitting image of Witherspoon, which would already make her a shoo-in to play a young Woods.

While it's been a long time coming, it seems this Legally Blonde reunion will be well worth the wait, especially if they add another particular alumna to the cast. Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette in the original movies, would love to get involved.

"All I know is Mindy Kaling and her [writing] partner [Dan Goor] just finished the script maybe, but Reese hasn't given me any details," Coolidge said during last year's Gotham Awards. "She sends me little DMs and hearts and says, you know, 'Getting geared up,' but I haven't gotten the official, 'We're filming in July' or anything yet."

