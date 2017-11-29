Ava Phillippe

Most Recent

Ava Phillippe Dyed Her Hair Purple
And it's her very own shade.
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Shared Heartbreaking Family News
"Today is a tough day."
Even With Pastel Pink Hair Ava Phillippe Still Looks Just Like Her Mom Reese Witherspoon
Yep, the mother-daughter duo are still twinning.
Ava Phillippe Is the Spitting Image of Reese Witherspoon in This Early '00s Throwback
That smile though.
Ava Phillippe Penned a Touching "Just Because" Tribute to Reese Witherspoon
"I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."
The One Outfit From Legally Blonde Ava Phillippe Wishes Reese Witherspoon Saved For Her
Plus, the college student reveals her "going out" essentials and the items she borrows from her mom's closet.
Advertisement

More Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Just Reinvented Her Mom's 1997 Red Carpet Style
The Big Little Lies star wore a nearly identical outfit to a premiere when she was just 21.
Reese Witherspoon Cried in Daughter Ava's Bed When She Went Away to College
“It's weird when your children go away to college — it’s hard.”
Ava Phillippe’s New Hair Color Proves Reese Witherspoon Is the Coolest Mom
Ava Phillippe's Post for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday Will Make You Do a Triple Take
Ava Phillippe Just Spontaneously Chopped Off Her Long Blonde Hair
We Can’t Tell if Ava Phillippe Looks More Like Her Mom or Dad in This Fashion Campaign

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are the Cutest Mother-Daughter Models Since the Gilmores

All Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Was a Real-Life Princess at Her Paris Debut
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Enjoy Girls' Day Out in N.Y.C.
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Looks All Grown Up for a Girls' Night Out
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Her Debut at Famed Ball in Paris
Reese Witherspoon and Her Mini-Me Daughter Were the Stars of the Emmys After-Party
You Won't Be Able to Tell Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Apart in These Birthday ’Grams
Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Looked Like Twins on the Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon: Ava Phillippe Is Like Another Mother to 4-Year-Old Tennessee
Not Even Reese Witherspoon Can Believe Her Daughter's Turning 18
Ryan Phillippe’s Daughter Ava Helped Him Prepare for His Latest Acting Role
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava "Killed" the ACT and Visited These Colleges
Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Stun in Coordinating Patterned Frocks
Is This a Photo of Reese Witherspoon or Her Daughter Ava? We Can Hardly Tell
Ava and Reese Witherspoon and the Big Little Lies Stars Step Out for the Premiere
7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Were Actual Twins
Reese Witherspoon Shares Gorgeous Photo of Daughter Ava Phillippe on Her 17th Birthday
Ava Phillipe Has Hot Pink Hair, Still Looks Exactly Like Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Take an Enviable Trip to Italy
Reese Witherspoon and Her Teen Daughter Look Like Sisters in Rare Instagram Snap
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com