5 of 16

August 1998

WHO Jamie Lee Curtis, 39

WHY The actress-author was starring in Virus and launching her children’s book, Today I Feel Silly amp Other Moods That Make My Day.

WEARING A Norma Kamali swimsuit

NOTABLE QUOTE "I look at these books. They are the gifts of my life, besides my children. I look at them and think, How is it possible these books came from me? For me to have found a place for them, that is the only success I've had that I get. That I feel."