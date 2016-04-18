A Bikini-Clad Audrina Patridge Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Hawaii

If you've got it, flaunt it.

Audrina Patridge may be getting closer to the end of her pregnancy, but that doesn't mean she won't make the most of a Hawaiian vacay. The mom-to-be had no problem showing off her growing baby bump when she headed to Hawaii to celebrate her sister Samantha Patridge's 21st birthday, hitting the waves with her fiancé Corey Bohan, rocking a bandeau blue and white striped bikini top and black bottoms while she was at it.

With cell phone in hand and shades over her eyes, the Hills alum was glowing as Bohan snapped a shot of her in the ocean. While they enjoyed their trip to the beach, Patridge also shared a video of the two of them holding hands as they walked towards the shore, with Bohan zooming in on her belly with his cell phone camera.

"Belly belly belly..... The bigger I get people either seem to stare as if I'm an alien or ask to rub it for good luck #pregolife," she captioned the video. Still, Patridge seems to be unphased by all the ogling. She posted even more shots of her bump during the vacay, putting up another that showed her lounging on a pool chair in a neutral bikini with her man. "@bowie82 and I enjoying some time at the pool before celebrating @samanthapatridge 21st!!!!," she captioned it.

Before their Hawaii vacation, Patridge also showed off her bump in an adorable Instagram snap that showed her and Bohan posing with their stomachs touching in front of a picturesque scene. "2 buns and 1 in the oven [**insert heart emojis] @caseyloza thanks for the pic," she wrote.

While Patridge has been baring her bump, she's keeping her due date under wraps for now. Given that the star has been giving serious maternity wear inspo though, when she does deliver their baby girl, there's no doubt their tiny tot is going to have a killer sense of style.

