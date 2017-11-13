whitelogo
Audrina Patridge
Celebrity
Audrina Patridge
Gift Guides
Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Audrina Patridge
Nov 13, 2017 @ 10:00 pm
Videos
Audrina Patridge Is Divorcing Corey Bohan After 10 Months of Marriage
Sep 21, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Audrina Patridge Is Totally Down for a
Hills
Reunion—Mommy Edition
Jul 26, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Madonna & More Get Into the Art Basel Groove in Miami
Dec 05, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Star Couples
Audrina Patridge Ties the Knot in Romantic Hawaiian Beachfront Ceremony
Nov 07, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Audrina Patridge Breastfeeds Baby Daughter Kirra in a Candid Photo
Sep 27, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Proud New Mom Audrina Patridge Shares Photos of Her Adorable Baby Girl
Sep 12, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Watch Audrina Patridge's Newborn Daughter Smile and Talk at "Mama"
Sep 01, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Audrina Patridge Shares New Photos of Her Adorable Baby Girl Kirra
Aug 25, 2016 @ 9:00 am
TV Shows
The Hills
Cast Tell Us What They’re Up to Today
Aug 02, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
TV Shows
Re-Watch
The Hills'
10 Most Dramatic Moments
Aug 02, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Audrina Patridge Welcomes Baby Girl
Jun 25, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Watch Two
InStyle
Editors Dish About
The Hills
for the Show's 10th Anniversary
Jun 01, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Audrina Patridge Kicks Off Her Baby Shower with a Sweet Bump-Off
May 23, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
TV Shows
The Hills
Cast Spills the Secrets of the Show You've Always Wanted to Know
May 21, 2016 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Audrina Patridge Showcases Her Growing Bump in One Wild Maternity Style
Apr 15, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Audrina Patridge and Fiancé Corey Bohan Show Off “2 Buns and 1 in the Oven”
Apr 12, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Audrina Patridge Reveals the Sex of Her Baby—See How She Shared the Rosy News
Mar 16, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Audrina Patridge Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Mirror Selfie
Feb 01, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Audrina Patridge Debuts Her Mini Baby Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Bikini
Jan 20, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Audrina Patridge Is Expecting Her First Child! See Her Cute Announcement
Dec 18, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
How Tos
Audrina Patridge Created a Cocktail Inspired by Her Christmases on
The Hills
: Get the Recipe
Nov 09, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
