Audrey Hepburn's Personal Wardrobe Could Soon Be Yours

Who hasn’t wanted to peruse the inimitable wardrobe of style icon Audrey Hepburn? Come September you’ll be able to do just that—in fact, you’ll have the opportunity to make them yours.

Items of clothing, accessories, movie memorabilia, and photography from the screen legend’s personal collection will be put up for auction through Christie’s in London beginning Sept. 19.

The lot includes annotated scripts from the late actress’s film oeuvre, a personal letter from Breakfast at Tiffany’s novelist Truman Capote, an engraved lighter from My Fair Lady Art Director Gene Allen, a monogrammed compact, a blue satin Givenchy cocktail dress, Hepburn’s Burberry trench coat, and a selection of the star’s colorful ballet flats, among other effects.

Of course, the items are expected to fetch quite the sum. During an auction in 2006, a Givenchy evening gown worn by Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s unexpectedly sold for £456,200 (around $577, 458) when it was originally estimated to sell between £50,000-70,000 ($63,290-$88,606). Pieces from Hepburn’s wardrobe are clearly in high demand.

Scroll down below to see some of the items up for auction.