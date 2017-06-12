Audrey Hepburn's Personal Wardrobe Could Soon Be Yours

Who hasn’t wanted to peruse the inimitable wardrobe of style icon Audrey Hepburn? Come September you’ll be able to do just that—in fact, you’ll have the opportunity to make them yours.

Items of clothing, accessories, movie memorabilia, and photography from the screen legend’s personal collection will be put up for auction through Christie’s in London beginning Sept. 19.

The lot includes annotated scripts from the late actress’s film oeuvre, a personal letter from Breakfast at Tiffany’s novelist Truman Capote, an engraved lighter from My Fair Lady Art Director Gene Allen, a monogrammed compact, a blue satin Givenchy cocktail dress, Hepburn’s Burberry trench coat, and a selection of the star’s colorful ballet flats, among other effects.

Of course, the items are expected to fetch quite the sum. During an auction in 2006, a Givenchy evening gown worn by Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s unexpectedly sold for £456,200 (around $577, 458) when it was originally estimated to sell between £50,000-70,000 ($63,290-$88,606). Pieces from Hepburn’s wardrobe are clearly in high demand.

Scroll down below to see some of the items up for auction.

1 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Blue Satin Givenchy Cocktail Dress

Hepburn wore this chic cocktail gown during a photo shoot to promote her film Two for the Road in 1966. The dress is expected to net between £10,000 and £15,000 ($12,658-18,987) at auction. 

2 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Burberry Trench Coat

The actress's signature trench is estimated to sell for £6,000-8,000 ($7,595-10,126). 

3 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Colorful Ballet Flats

A selection of the EGOT-winner's ballet flats is expected to sell for £1,500 ($1899). 

4 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Monogrammed Compact

Hepburn's golden initial bearing compact is expected to sell for £2,000-3,000 ($2,532-3,797).

5 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Annotated Breakfast at Tiffany's Script

Hepburn's copy of the script from the classic 1961 film is expected to sell for £60,000-80,000 ($75,948-101,264). 

6 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Cigarette Lighter from My Fair Lady Art Director Gene Allen

The engraved lighter, reading "FOR MY FAIR LADY" on the top, and "GENE ALLEN December 1963" on the base, is expected to fetch £3,000-5,000 ($3,797-6,329). 

7 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Audrey Hepburn, 1956

The full-body portrait from Bud Fraker is expected to sell for £1,000-2,000 ($1,266-2,532). 

8 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Audrey Hepburn, circa 1957

The Bud Fraker portrait is expected to sell for £500-800 ($632-1013). 

9 of 9 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2017

Audrey Hepburn, Vanity Fair, 1991

The Steven Meisel portrait, dedicated "To Audrey Love Steven" in pencil, is estimated to sell for £2,000-3,000 ($2,532-3,797).

