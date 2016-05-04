See 12 Iconic Photos of Audrey Hepburn on What Would Have Been Her 87th Birthday

Today, we're honoring the legendary Audrey Hepburn, who would have turned 87 today.

There's almost too much to say about the iconic actress, who is one of the few stars in Hollywood to ever win all five major American entertainment awards: an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her leading role in Roman Holiday, a Tony in 1954 for her work in Ondine, an Emmy in 1993 for Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn, and a Grammy in 1994 for her work of Enchanted Tales.

Before hitting stardom, the Belgian-born actress got her start on Broadway at age 22 in the production of Gigi, which soon led to iconic movie roles including Roman Holiday opposite Gregory Peck, Sabrina, The Nun's Story, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and My Fair Lady.

Aside from becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, not to mention a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Hepburn also became a Hollywood style icon, which was in part a result of her 40-year friendship with French designer Hubert de Givenchy. The duo had a unmatched artistic collaboration—which can be seen in the ensembles of the 1957 film, Funny Face.

In honor of Hepburn's birthday, go back in time to relive some of her most iconic photos ever.