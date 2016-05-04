See 12 Iconic Photos of Audrey Hepburn on What Would Have Been Her 87th Birthday

Bettmann/Getty Images
Josephine Cusumano
May 04, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Today, we're honoring the legendary Audrey Hepburn, who would have turned 87 today.

There's almost too much to say about the iconic actress, who is one of the few stars in Hollywood to ever win all five major American entertainment awards: an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her leading role in Roman Holiday, a Tony in 1954 for her work in Ondine, an Emmy in 1993 for Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn, and a Grammy in 1994 for her work of Enchanted Tales.

RELATED: 9 Stars Who Are Inspired by Audrey Hepburn

Before hitting stardom, the Belgian-born actress got her start on Broadway at age 22 in the production of Gigi, which soon led to iconic movie roles including Roman Holiday opposite Gregory Peck, Sabrina, The Nun's Story, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and My Fair Lady.

Aside from becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, not to mention a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Hepburn also became a Hollywood style icon, which was in part a result of her 40-year friendship with French designer Hubert de Givenchy. The duo had a unmatched artistic collaboration—which can be seen in the ensembles of the 1957 film, Funny Face.

In honor of Hepburn's birthday, go back in time to relive some of her most iconic photos ever.

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] Hollywood's day of the year. And the stars arrive for the Academy Awards. It's very interesting that red carpet style has played an enormous role in influencing the trends that you see. It's where a lot of women look for inspiration, and for excitement, for ideas, for colors, for trends. In the 1950s, but there really wasn't this focus on red carpet fashion and or the obsession that we have today. So it's very interesting to look at the images from those early years that have continued to resonate. Audrey Hepburn wearing that beautiful sheath dress designed by [INAUDIBLE]. With whom she eventually had one of the longest lasting relationships muse-to-designer that we've seen in the fashion history. So this is a very early example of that magic that happens when a designer really gets the celebrity. Won't you join me? One of the things that we look for as critics of red carpet fashion is authenticity in those Moments. When you see an occasion where a designer has created something so specifically for a celebrity, taking into consideration what their feelings are going to be that night, and possibly getting up there on stage and accepting an award, that's special. And it's not Easy to fake. I mean, when the moments happen, you know it. Thank you, thank you. [LAUGH] [APPLAUSE]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!