Envision Audrey Hepburn-style, and Breakfast at Tiffanys cocktail dresses a la Holly Golightly or capri pants and flats probably pop to mind. Whether she was starring in My Fair Lady, Roman Holiday or Funny Face, Audrey Hepburn knew how to dress in fashion that ran the gamut from elegantly casual outfits (the perfect shirt and jeans) to chic evening dresses. The actress also embodied graceful beauty—and as proof, Audrey Hepburn hairstyles and makeup remain popular with fashion editors and street style bloggers alike. Learn how to replicate Audrey Hepburn style with our fashion and beauty guidebook for channeling the icon.

