Aubrey Plaza Paired Gen Z's Beloved Halter Top With a Classic Slouchy Pantsuit

As the world has transitioned back to an in-office workplace, plenty of us have been left scratching our heads on how to keep our outfits fashionable yet professional. Well, luckily for us, Aubrey Plaza may have just solved our post-pandemic office apparel woes. When heading into a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the star was spotted sporting an outfit equal parts modern and classic with the perfect dose of cool-girl flair.

The actress first shared the outfit with the masses when arriving at the late-night show's set in New York City on Tuesday. Stepping out of a black SUV, Plaza showed off the expertly curated ensemble comprised of a very Gen Z navy blue halter crop top paired with a classic oversized gray blazer and matching slouchy trousers. Black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels, a black Bottega VEneta clutch handbag, and coordinating skinny sunglasses completed the effortless look, and she wore her brown bob in beachy waves parted on the side.

While the star stopped by the show (where she ended up ditching the jacket) to promote her upcoming projects, Spin Me Round and Emily the Criminal, she also touched on a hilarious case of mistaken identity. After serving as the cover star for this month's edition of Movie Maker magazine, Plaza said she was congratulated by filmmaker and friend Edgar Wright for getting cast as the new Lara Croft.

"Yeah, so my friend Edgar Wright actually saw that and texted me and said, 'Oh my god — you're the new Lara Croft? You're the new Tomb Raider?'" she shared. "And I was like, no Edgar. That's my movie Emily the Criminal. And he genuinely thought I was cast as the new Tomb Raider."