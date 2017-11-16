Astrologer Susan Miller says the Royal Baby Will Have This in Common with Queen Elizabeth

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they were expecting baby number three, we’ve been dying to know all the deets about the little one that will soon join the royal ranks alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The palace has only confirmed one concrete detail so far, revealing last month that Kate Middleton is indeed due in April. And while that might not mean much to you and me, astrologer Susan Miller of Astrology Zone says that little piece of info can provide major insight into the baby-to-be.

“April is a very significant month for the royal family,” says Miller. “William and Kate got married in April, and the Queen’s birthday is also that month, so it’s an ideal time for the new baby to be born.”

When it comes to time of birth, Miller predicts that it will most likely happen toward the end of the month, between April 20 and April 30. Why? “The entire royal family are all either earth or water signs, so this child will also follow suit as a Taurus,” says Miller. “Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is April 21 and Princess Charlotte’s is May 2, so all three will share the same sign—and a special bond because of it.”

Though the baby will be fifth in line for the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte (Uncle Harry will now be bumped to sixth), Miller says he or she will likely still share some of the same characteristics that have made Queen Elizabeth such an enduring leader over the past 65-plus years.

“Taurus is a sign that rules money and land, so this child will feel a great responsibility to the royal family,” notes Miller. “The baby will be practical, trustworthy, and a great negotiator, but they’ll also be born with Uranus in Aries, meaning they’ll have a creative, entrepreneurial spirit.

Though he or she will no doubt become accustomed to a life in the public eye, Miller points out that it might not come as naturally for the third born. “Taurus signs are not like Leos, who crave a lot of attention. Usually they’re more modest and okay with living outside of the spotlight.”

And as for the sex of the baby? Miller has a hunch, one that looks pink over blue. “I don’t claim to be a psychic,” she says. “But for some reason, I think it’s going to be a girl.”

Charlotte, get ready for a life of shared clothes and joint birthday parties.