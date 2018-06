Ask Your Favorite Star

19 of 23 Jesse Grant/WireImage

Mandy Moore

YOU ASKED: Is there a new look you're dying to try?



MANDY SAID: "People have this perception of me-and obviously I do too-as being natural and flowy and girlie, so I'd love to wear something tougher and more masculine and structured. Strong! I've never done something like that before, and I think it would be fun. I have some events coming up, and I've been toying with the idea of wearing a really cool, funky tailored suit. Even wearing a vest with a white T-shirt and jeans is a more accessible riff on the whole masculine thing. I used to wear suits when I was 17 or 18, so it's all coming full circle for me."