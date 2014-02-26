whitelogo
whitelogo
Ashley Wagner
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Ashley Wagner
Olympics
Ashley Wagner's Signature Bright Red Lip Is Inspired by Miley Cyrus
Feb 26, 2014 @ 8:30 pm
Olympics
Olympian Ashley Wagner's Skating Costume: A Sea of Little Mirrors
Feb 20, 2014 @ 8:15 pm
Olympics
Olympic Figure Skater Ashley Wagner on How She Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her on the Ice
Feb 08, 2014 @ 5:55 am
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!