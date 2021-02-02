Ashley Tisdale Practiced Self-Love With a Nude Pregnancy Selfie
"Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form."
Ashley Tisdale is celebrating her body. The 35-year-old actress practiced a little self-love as she shared a nude mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday.
"So much of the time we give our love to others," the High School Musical star wrote. "Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."
Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are expecting their first child together, and back in October, the two revealed they were expecting a baby girl.
The Masked Dancer panelist told People she was thrilled to be having a baby girl.
"I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she said. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited."