Ashley Tisdale Shared the First Photos of Daughter Jupiter's Face
Drops of Jupiter.
Ashley Tisdale has shared the first look at her new baby girl Jupiter Iris French's face. On Monday, the new mom shared an Instagram post with a series of adorable photos from Jupiter's first six weeks.
"This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️ ," the High School Musical alum gushed.
She continued, "To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes." The post includes adorable photos of Jupiter dressed in the cutest baby clothes, as well as a photo of her and dad, musician Christopher French, and a video of Tisdale holding her.
"The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing," the actress concluded. "Jupiter you are everything and more." The couple welcomed Jupiter on March 23, 2021. A week after giving birth, Tisdale took to her Instagram to detail the labor experience.
"Wow how is this already a week ago?? How Is my baby one week old?" She wrote. "When they say it takes a village it truly does. I had an amazing labor experience, of course there was pain but I set my intentions that morning and it was exactly how I wanted Jupiter to enter the world. Calm, peaceful, letting go of fear and being super present."