Ashley Olsen Hiking in the Woods with a Machete and Drinking Beer Is Pure Chaos
Caption this photo.
Ashley Olsen traded in the streets of Manhattan for the wilderness to debut her latest minimalist look. In a rare sighting, the queen of monochrome brought her understated style for a hike in the woods with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, on Friday — and for the couple's outdoor excursion, Ashley, one half of the design duo behind The Row, wore an outfit that was very on-brand.
Dressed in a white crewneck sweatshirt with one arm exposed underneath her sleeve, matching slouchy pants, and a button-down tied around her waist, Ashley completed the pared-down ensemble with black Yeezy sneakers, a baseball cap, and her signature oversized sunglasses. Her other accessories, however, were not at all what we would've expected to see her carry.
Rather than a handbag over her shoulder, and a cigarette in hand, the fashion designer was instead clutching a machete and a cup of beer in a photo shared to Eisner's Instagram Story. Without a caption for context, the image unsurprisingly sent Twitter into a tizzy.
"Ashley Olsen in the woods, drinking beer, carrying a machete," wrote one user, while another compared the chaotic image to a game of Clue.
Olsen and her artist boyfriend started dating in 2017, but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The pair were last spotted on a double date in New York City with W Magazine's editor Sara Moonves, and her boyfriend, Jeff Henrikson, back in March.