Ashley Olsen and Her Boyfriend Were Spotted on a Rare Double Date
They've been together since 2017.
While her sister Mary-Kate is finally putting her divorce behind her, Ashley Olsen was seen on a double date in New York City. E! News reports that Ashley and her boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, were seen at Altro Paradiso, an Italian restaurant in the city's SoHo neighborhood. They appeared to be on a double date with Sara Moonves, the editor-in-chief of W Magazine, and her boyfriend, Jeff Henrikson.
"Louis held the door for her," a source told E!, adding that Ashley and Eisner appeared to be "very comfortable and into one another." The two started dating in 2017, but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
Their first public outing together was the Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden in October 2017. Elle adds that they met through mutual friends that go back to their high school days. Eisner was also at the twins' 33rd birthday party, E! News notes. The last time that Eisner and Ashley were photographed together was back in 2019, when they went to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Pacific Palisades.
Ashley and Mary-Kate were recently seen together at The Mark Hotel in NYC, where they wore all-black outfits during an outdoor dinner. Back in April 2020, the twins offered a bit of hope during the pandemic and blessed fans with a special Spotify playlist courtesy of The Row, their fashion label, and offered up a fresh take on the quarantine uniform, which swapped out sweats and athleisure for relaxed tailoring and face masks.