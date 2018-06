Ashley Olsen has scooped up a new condo for $7.3 million and the home's interior is as luxurious as you'd imagine. Located in New York City, this Greenwich Village pad is situated in a beautifully historic 1898 building that formerly housed an art gallery, StreetEasy reports.

With her new flat, the former Full House star can expect 3,000 square feet of pure luxury. The showroom-style apartment offers expansive windows for plenty of natural lighting, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings for an airy, open space that's instantly relaxing.

With two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, there's still plenty of space for guests to stay over. And given the home's fancy interior and luxury living quarters, we're guessing Ashley's other half and twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, will be stopping by for regular visits. To see inside Ashley's swanky new digs, flip through the photos above.

VIDEO: See Inside Ashley Olsen's Home