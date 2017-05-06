whitelogo
whitelogo
Ashley Madekwe
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Ashley Madekwe
Awards & Events
Inside Cartier's Star-Studded L.A. Bash
May 06, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
Kristen Bell Epitomizes Glam Daytime Dressing at the L.A. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic—See All the Stars
Oct 18, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Clothing
People
Magazine and Gilt's New Collaboration Includes Everything You'll Need for Fall
Sep 10, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Red Carpet
The Entertainment Weekly Annual Comic-Con Party Was Jammed with Stars—See All the Best Looks!
Jul 12, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
What Are Hollywood's New It Kicks? According to These Stars, Isabel Marant's Leopard-Print Sneakers
Jan 22, 2015 @ 2:16 pm
TV Shows
Happy 33rd Birthday, Ashley Madekwe! See Her Most Stylish Moments
Dec 06, 2014 @ 9:14 am
Fashion
This Week's Wow: Burberry's Christopher Bailey Conquers Los Angeles
Nov 21, 2014 @ 4:45 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Find Out What Nikki Reed, Jamie Chung, and Kristin Cavallari Keep in Their Vanities, Plus More Must-Reads
Oct 15, 2014 @ 1:32 pm
Red Carpet
What's the Hottest Footwear Trend in Hollywood? White Pumps!
Aug 08, 2014 @ 10:51 am
Celebrity
Camilla Belle, Kiernan Shipka, and More Step Out in Style for the Just Jared Summer Fiesta
Jul 14, 2014 @ 3:31 pm
Celebrity
What's Right Meow: Your Cat Will Love These Cute Mini Tipis
Jul 09, 2014 @ 12:31 pm
Celebrity
It's Confirmed! Find Out Who Will Design Jamie Chung's Wedding Gown
Jun 27, 2014 @ 12:44 pm
Makeup
Olivia Munn and Ashley Madekwe Handle Smoky Eyes Like Pros
Apr 28, 2014 @ 4:06 pm
Coachella
Coachella Style: Shop Star-Inspired Festival Looks
Apr 15, 2014 @ 1:32 pm
Coachella
#Coachella Takes Over Instagram! See Our Favorite Snaps from the First Weekend
Apr 14, 2014 @ 3:39 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Burberry Prorsum
Feb 18, 2014 @ 2:59 pm
Celebrity
'Tis the Season To Be Kind: Celebrities Share Their Favorite Act of Kindness
Dec 25, 2013 @ 5:50 am
Celebrity
Exclusive! See Ashley Madekwe's Accessory Must-Haves from Her Brand New BaubleBar Collection
Dec 10, 2013 @ 1:26 pm
Tech
12 Instagram Photos That You May Have Missed This Weekend
Oct 28, 2013 @ 7:13 pm
Makeup
Get the Look: Ashley Madekwe's Bold Red Lip
Oct 07, 2013 @ 2:26 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Monique Lhuillier
Sep 08, 2013 @ 2:25 pm
TV Shows
Watch The Exclusive Video: Here's Exactly How to Style Your Hair and Wardrobe for a Job Interview, With Tips from Ashley Madekwe
Sep 03, 2013 @ 7:13 pm
Fashion
Pick Your Favorite Looks of the Week With Our A-List Tool
Aug 17, 2013 @ 10:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!