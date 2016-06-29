Ashley Graham Shares 3 Outfit Ideas for Your July 4th Festivities

The holiday weekend is just around the corner, which means we've all got places to go and people to see. But figuring out what to wear to every event on your iCal isn't as simple as it sounds.

Enter designer and supermodel extraordinaire Ashley Graham, who, when she's not serving up major summer style goals on Instagram, is letting us in on some of her go-to outfit ideas for the season that will flatter every body type. Though Graham describes herself as someone that loves wearing “black on black on black,” she says that she has been adding more colorful pieces into the mix as the temps rise.

“I love black, but summer is the perfect time to lighten up your color palette,” she says. On her radar right now? Soft corals, lemony yellows, and the occasional bright orange. And whether you're going to a BBQ or the beach this weekend, Graham says to keep it effortless and chic. "Wear easy pieces that you don't have to fuss over, but that still make you look and feel great," she adds.

Keep scrolling to shop three fresh summer looks from the star. And for more from Graham, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in InStyle's July issue available on newsstands and for digital download now.