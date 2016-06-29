Ashley Graham Shares 3 Outfit Ideas for Your July 4th Festivities

Jennifer Ferrise
Jun 29, 2016

The holiday weekend is just around the corner, which means we've all got places to go and people to see. But figuring out what to wear to every event on your iCal isn't as simple as it sounds.

Enter designer and supermodel extraordinaire Ashley Graham, who, when she's not serving up major summer style goals on Instagram, is letting us in on some of her go-to outfit ideas for the season that will flatter every body type. Though Graham describes herself as someone that loves wearing “black on black on black,” she says that she has been adding more colorful pieces into the mix as the temps rise.

“I love black, but summer is the perfect time to lighten up your color palette,” she says. On her radar right now? Soft corals, lemony yellows, and the occasional bright orange. And whether you're going to a BBQ or the beach this weekend, Graham says to keep it effortless and chic. "Wear easy pieces that you don't have to fuss over, but that still make you look and feel great," she adds.

Keep scrolling to shop three fresh summer looks from the star. And for more from Graham, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in InStyle's July issue available on newsstands and for digital download now.

For a Backyard BBQ

"I go to barbecues all the time, and I always want to wear something that is effortless and not too constricting,” says Graham. "Right now, I'm feeling an off-the-shoulder top paired with a maxiskirt. Every woman has beautiful shoulders, so you should show them off! You can choose a top that's cropped if you like that look, too. Put on leather sandals and you're set.”

For the Beach (and Beyond)

"I'm obsessed with Grecian-inspired dresses over my swimsuits because they look good with my Havaianas, but they also transition well with gold espadrilles for a dinner date," she says. "The one I designed for my Dressbarn collection works since it nips you in at the waist but still has a nice, flowy drape. And if you're a girl who's self-conscious about her arms, you'll appreciate the flattering kimono sleeves." 

For the Hamptons

"White-on-white outfits feel so refreshing when it's hot outside. And I swear, white jeans can actually be flattering if you find the right ones. NYDJ and Levi's both have straight-leg styles that I rely on. I top them off with a crisp oversize button-down ($245; heygorgeous.com) for a chic East Coast vibe."

