Ashley Graham Rocks a Sexy Sheer Top to Promote Her New Lingerie Line

If you're promoting you're new clothing line, it only makes sense that you wear something from the collection. But what happens when your newly designed line is lingerie? That's a bit harder to show off, unless you're Ashley Graham. The 28-year-old model is launching her own line of intimates, and at her promotional event yesterday, she wore a stunning sheer top so she could show off her classy undergarments.

Graham made an appearance at a Nordstrom in Chicago, and for the event, she wore a sheer white top that showcased her lovely bra—a design from her new line, Ashley Graham lingerie for Addition Elle, of course. She paired the top with a high-waisted black pencil skirt, a black belt, and a pair of strappy nude heels. Her hair was styled loosely around her shoulders, and she opted for a gold-and-brown makeup look and peach lip.

ashleygraham / snapchat

RELATED: Watch Ashley Graham Talk About Her 4 Fashion Favorites for Fall

ashleygraham / snapchat

The renowned swimsuit model, who recently starred in a DNCE music video, documented her day on Snapchat. She posed for pictures, talked about the inspiration behind her designs, and gave plenty of body-positive advice to her listeners. Over one of the clips of her speech, she wrote, "You are bold. You are beautiful. You are brilliant."

ashleygraham / snapchat

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Rocks The Runway Wearing Her Lingerie Collection

If there's anyone who can rock a see-through top with confidence, it's definitely Graham.