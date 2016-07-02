Ashley Graham Looks Red Hot in Tiny Bikini in Vegas

As if the weather wasn't warm enough, Ashley Graham is heating things up in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old model shared several images of herself poolside in Sin City, and her red hot bikini is making us sweat!

Graham, who recently starred as Joe Jonas's leading lady in a DNCE music video, was on vacation in Vegas this week, and she took to Instagram and Snapchat to show off her killer curves. She posed in a gorgeous red bikini—from her own Ashley Graham x swimsuitsforall collection—doing a silly dance for the camera.

💥Red hot💥 #vegas #myswimbody @swimsuitsforall @marqueelv A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

She also shared several pictures of herself and those amazing curves on Snapchat. In addition to her bathing suit, she's rocking a simple gold chain that falls down to her stomach and ultra-reflective sunglasses to hide her face—though we're willing to bet her fans could tell it was her from a mile away.

ashleygraham / snapchat

ashleygraham / snapchat

RELATED: Supermodel Ashley Graham on Swimsuits, Body Confidence, and Kissing Joe Jonas

Graham is an avid supporter of the body confidence movement—in an interview with InStyle, she explained, "At the end of the day, I have an overwhelming love for myself and appreciation for my body, and confidence like that is key."

ashleygraham / snapchat

With a body like hers, what's not to be confident about?