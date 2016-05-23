Ashley Graham's New Plus-Size Swimwear Line Is Officially Here—See the Sexy Designs for Summer!

Calling all curvaceous ladies, sizes 10 to 24: Ashley Graham's new plus-size swimsuit line just launched in collaboration with swimsuitsforall.com. And, we have to say, these suits are seriously sexy.

For her first-ever swimwear collection, the plus-size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model and star of DNCE’s new “Toothbrush” music video not only helped design the line's 11 slinky suits, but she also modeled them for the retail site. With each new look, it's clear Graham intended to provide women a variety of styles that suit every body type. From itty bitty bikinis to strappy and studded one-pieces, the line was designed with real women's bodies in mind.

In an effort to flatter curves—while sticking to fun and fresh designs—Swimsuits for All found a way to create trendy looks that women can feel excited about wearing. In keeping with Graham's curve-loving confidence, each suit in the line reflects the season's hottest swimwear trends. From a neoprene one-piece with zippers to mesh and studded maillots, and even a one-of-a-kind bikini with over 500 genuine Swarovski crystals, this collection is anything but boring and totally embraces fearless, flattering styles for curvy women everywhere.

With this sexy swimwear launch, we can officially welcome in summer. Here's to saying "so long" to traditional plus-size beachwear and "hello" to fierce, figure-flattering options. In keeping with Graham's mission of making sure all women embrace and love their bodies, she and Swimsuits for All are encouraging women to flaunt their curves this summer in a swimsuit selfie using the hashtag: #MySwimBody.

To participate, Swimsuits for All is asking that you share a selfie to Instagram and Twitter—or upload directly to their photo gallery—and encourage your friends to do the same. What are you waiting for? It's officially the summer of #MySwimBody, as is proven by a very sexy-looking Graham wearing the collection in photos below.