Ashley Graham's 5 Steps to a Good Selfie

If you’ve got 3.3 million followers on Instagram, common sense says you must be doing something right. And a quick scroll though Ashley Graham’s feed more than proves that the supermodel knows a thing or two about working her angles.

Graham brings her fun, unfiltered personality to all of her posts, but it’s her strong selfie game that seems to rack up the most likes. But according to the star, capturing that perfect picture isn’t always as easy as it may seem.

"When I'm on set with an amazing photographer, sometimes all it takes is one or two snaps to get the shot. But selfies are different,” says Graham. "Even for a model, it's completely normal to have to take 20 (or more) to get one that's usable. If you're feelin' yourself, I always say post the pic with no regrets. But if you're looking to really nail your next close-up, here's what I keep in mind."

1. FIND YOUR “LOW 45”

"People think I'm crazy when I say this, but I hold the camera at a low 45-degree angle instead of at eye level. It's surprisingly flattering because it shows off your jawline."

2. BOOST CONSTRAST, INSTEAD OF FILTERING

"I'm not into Instagram filters or airbrushing apps. Why not just be you? When my selfie needs a boost, I pump up the contrast to make it look sharper."

3. LET THERE BE LIGHT

"Lighting is the secret to a good selfie. Wherever you are, find your best light, because it makes or breaks any picture. I have a LuMee case on my phone, and it never, ever comes off."

4. KEEP IT REAL

"I get more likes on photos that are relaxed and natural rather than super-glam. So smile! And if it looks weird or forced, think of something funny to make yourself actually laugh out loud. I swear, it works."

5. SHOW YOUR PERSONALITY

"We're all on Insta to show the world a little piece of ourselves, so don't overthink things. Be authentic, and most important, have fun with it!"

For more from Graham, including the beauty products that she uses to get that gram glow, check out the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.