Ashley Graham’s Barely-There Makeup Is #Flawless

It's really no secret — we're huge fans of Ashley Graham. Not only is she a great advocate for body positivity and a talented model, but she is also straight-up GORG. We were left completely speechless when we saw makeup artist Patrick Ta’s latest Instagram post of Graham.

She just looks out-of-this-world beautiful with her voluminous beachy waves and natural makeup, courtesy of Ta, of course. Pure #beautygoals, we tell ya! Once you see her, you will not be able to look away.

Today With Gorg @theashleygraham Hair By @ianjameshair Makeup By @patrickta Assited By @sarahnelsonmakeup A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:27am PDT

Graham recently launched her first collection of dresses in collaboration with Dressbarn’s Dressbar, and, you know, was a cover model for this year's Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit issue. So yeah, girl is on fire.