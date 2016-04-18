Ashley Graham’s Barely-There Makeup Is #Flawless

It's really no secret — we're huge fans of Ashley Graham. Not only is she a great advocate for body positivity and a talented model, but she is also straight-up GORG. We were left completely speechless when we saw makeup artist Patrick Ta’s latest Instagram post of Graham.
She just looks out-of-this-world beautiful with her voluminous beachy waves and natural makeup, courtesy of Ta, of course. Pure #beautygoals, we tell ya! Once you see her, you will not be able to look away.
Graham recently launched her first collection of dresses in collaboration with Dressbarn’s Dressbar, and, you know, was a cover model for this year's Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit issue. So yeah, girl is on fire.