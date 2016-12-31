Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Curves in Steamy Bikini Pics

Even when she's off duty, Ashley Graham is still working it.

Graham, the 28-year-old model, has had a busy year! From starring in a DNCE music video to being a judge on America's Next Top Model—not to mention her numerous modeling campaigns—she's just about done it all. To celebrate the end of a successful 2016, Graham and her husband headed to the Seychelles for a little rest and relaxation. Even when she's on vacation, she still manages to look flawless, though.

Graham shared an Instagram pic of herself posing on the stunning beach in the island nation wearing a long, lacy white cover up (see above), but she soon stripped down to just her bikini (of course!). The former Sports Illustrated model posted more pictures to her Instagram story, including one of her lounging around while wearing a white bikini with a floral print on the top.

ashleygraham / snapchat

Later, she hit up the spa for some pampering, and she shared a risque topless image, captioned "spa vibes." In the shot, she's leaning against the balcony while the photographer is behind her. The sultry image shows off Graham's famous curves and proves she can make any location her set!

ashleygraham / snapchat

