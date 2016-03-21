Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson Lists Hollywood Hills Home

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson is selling her Los Angeles home for $2.995 million, Zillow reports, who offers up a look inside her pretty little lair.

With three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, the living space is charmingly cozy (though also comes with ample outdoor space). Windows span the walls, letting in plenty of natural light, and nearly every room—from the den to the library and the massive master suite—offers up a serene space.

Outside, there's an entire courtyard dedicated to entertaining, complete with a pool, spa, and pink-and-white striped wall. To see for yourself, check out photos of the whimsical home below.

