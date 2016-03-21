Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson Lists Hollywood Hills Home

Jason Merritt/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Mar 21, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson is selling her Los Angeles home for $2.995 million, Zillow reports, who offers up a look inside her pretty little lair. 

With three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, the living space is charmingly cozy (though also comes with ample outdoor space). Windows span the walls, letting in plenty of natural light, and nearly every room—from the den to the library and the massive master suite—offers up a serene space. 

Outside, there's an entire courtyard dedicated to entertaining, complete with a pool, spa, and pink-and-white striped wall. To see for yourself, check out photos of the whimsical home below.

RELATED: Timo Weiland's Revamped Studio Is Giving Us Major Interior Design Inspo

1 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Master Suite

One look at this master and staying in bed all day sounds like no problem at all. 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Kitchen 

The bright white kitchen has all the countertop space and high-end appliances necessary to cook up masterpiece meals. 

3 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Courtyard Cabana

This cabana bed makes for the most relaxing outdoor space. 

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Master Suite

Here, we see another angle of this envious master bedroom. Complete with built-in shelving units and high ceilings, Benson clearly knows how to slumber in style. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

Deck

The outdoor seating area is perfect for entertaining guests—or catching up on PLL on an iPad. 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Dining Room

With a space like this, hosting chic dinner parties is a breeze.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Study

This is one of the coolest offices we've seen. Who wouldn't want to work in this chic space?

 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Library

There's even a separate library clad in wood panels for catching up on reading in a quiet space. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Pool

Two words come to mind upon seeing this space: pool party. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy of Zillow

The Sitting Area

With expansive windows, this room makes for the perfect space to sit with friends and catch some rays.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!